Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah joins MLS side FC Dallas

Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah has joined Major League soccer side FC Dallas on a one-and-a-half year deal.

The 28-year-old joins the MLS franchise after ending his stay with Israeli outfit Hapoel Beer Sheva, where he has been playing in the last two seasons.

Ansah is expected to join Nico Estévez's men after securing his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The former Lokeren player will occupy the international roaster spot.

“Eugene (Ansah) is a quick and agile player who will help create chances for us and score goals as well,” FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez said.

“We’ve been following him for over a year, and we like that he can play as a winger and as a No. nine. I can’t wait for him to join in with the squad, we sent him a training and fitness plan so by the time he arrives he will be ready to go.”

Ansah previously played for Lokeren in Belgium before featuring for Beitar Ta Ramla, Hapoel Raanana and Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Israel.