Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan hails 'good teacher' Jose Mourinho

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan has showered praise on legendary boss Jose Mourinho.

Afena-Gyan who used to be part of AS Roma's youth side was promoted to the first team by the Portuguese gaffer and made an instant impact with remarkable performances earning the praise of many.

He considers the former Chelsea coach to be a remarkable coach and an excellent instructor.

“Mourinho is a special man. He teaches you. He’s a good teacher. I still talk to him,” the striker Sports Obama on Youtube.

The Black Stars forward claimed it was a fantastic experience when Jose Mourinho gave him sneakers after scoring a brace against Genoa in the Italian Serie A.

He recounted that he was overjoyed and couldn't sleep after earning lots of praise from scoring the brace.

“People know me already. They know what I can do. We will see…..I couldn’t sleep,” Felix Afena-Gyan said.

Unfortunately, the youngster saw his team Cremonese suffer relegation at the end of the season and may be competing in the Serie B next seaason.