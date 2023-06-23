Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan refuses to blame Cremonese transfer for challenging season

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has chosen not to attribute his difficult season at U.S Cremonese to his swift transfer from AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan after winning the Europa Conference League in his debut season with Roma secured a transfer to Cremonese.

The club are said to have paid 6 million euros for the services of the promising attacker, but he failed to make an impact, leaving fans disappointed.

Despite facing hardships, the 20-year-old views it as one of life's trials and does not hold his transfer accountable for the struggles encountered.

In an interview with Sports Obama on YouTube, Afena-Gyan acknowledged that he had endured a "very, very tough" season.

He added, "I wouldn't say that (moving from Roma), but you know in life, things happen like this, so I guess it's one of them."

Afena-Gyan made 28 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals. His poor form cost him a place in Ghana's World Cup squad for Qatar tournament.

The upcoming seasons will provide Afena-Gyan with opportunities to showcase his talent and prove himself once again.

With the right support and determination, he has the potential to reclaim his form and earn a place in both his club and national teams.