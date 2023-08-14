Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan scores in season opener for Cremonese

Ghanaian talent Felix Afena-Gyan has catapulted himself into the spotlight with a scintillating performance, setting the stage for a promising start to the season.

The young forward exhibited his prowess by finding the net in Cremonese's triumphant 3-1 victory over Crotone. Afena-Gyan's contribution was nothing short of remarkable as he not only secured the opening goal but also played an instrumental role in steering his team to victory in the Coppa Italia clash on Monday.

This impressive feat is poised to fuel Afena-Gyan's self-assurance as he gears up for Cremonese's Serie B opener against US Cataanzaro, scheduled for the approaching Saturday. The electrifying display is a testament to his dedication and hard work, setting an optimistic tone for the challenges ahead.

The 20-year-old encountered a challenging debut season following his move from AS Roma, where he commanded a reported 6 million euros. Amid difficulties, Afena-Gyan managed to net only two goals, a figure that fell short of expectations, particularly as the club faced relegation.

Undeterred by the setbacks, Afena-Gyan has kicked off the new season with a resounding impact, building on an impressive pre-season performance. As he continues to showcase his capabilities on the pitch, the Ghanaian forward's journey with Cremonese takes an inspiring turn, rekindling hopes for a brighter and more prolific campaign.