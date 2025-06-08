Ghanaian forward Ferdinand Takyi signs for German club Worpswede after Brinkumer exit

Ghanaian striker Ferdinand Takyi has completed a move to German lower tier club Worpswede following the expiration of his contract with Brinkumer.

The 30-year-old joins on a free transfer as he continues his career in Europe.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches, Takyi brings physical presence and vast experience to his new side.

The towering forward is no stranger to life on the road, having spent time in multiple European countries including Austria, England, Latvia, Italy, and Norway.

His journey across clubs and leagues has made him one of Ghana’s well-travelled footballers, known for his work ethic and ability to adapt to different styles of play.

Worpswede will be hoping Takyi’s experience and height give them an edge in attack as they prepare for the new season.

Although not among the most high-profile Ghanaian players abroad, his persistence and dedication continue to keep him relevant in the lower tiers of European football.