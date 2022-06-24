Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian forward Francis Amartey delighted after completing Aldershot Town move

Published on: 24 June 2022
Ghanaian forward Francis Amartey delighted after completing Aldershot Town move

Ghanaian forward Francis Amartey is delighted after joining Aldershot in the English National League ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 23-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the club, subject to FA approval.

He had a fantastic season with Hayes & Yeading last season, scoring 29 goals and winning the Player of the Year award.

"Delighted to have signed for Aldershot Town. [I] can’t wait to get going," he wrote on Twitter.

He scored 45 goals in 74 appearances for Hayes & Yeading in two seasons.

He previously represented Sutton Coldfield Town before moving to National League South side Slough Town in 2019 and was a regular in their National League South

Amartey previously played for Championship side Birmingham City, Sutton Coldfield Town, Slough Town FC, Hendo, Flackwell Heath, and Braintree.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more