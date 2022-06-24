Ghanaian forward Francis Amartey joins English side Aldershot Town ahead of new season

English National League Aldershot Town have confirmed signing attacker Francis Amartey ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The English-born Ghanaian has moved to Aldershot after excelling last season at Hayes & Yeading United last season.

Amatey, 23, was named Player of the Year as United narrowly missed out on promotion to the National League South.

He scored 45 goals in 74 appearances for Hayes & Yeading in two seasons.

He previously represented Sutton Coldfield Town before moving to National League South side Slough Town in 2019 and was a regular in their National League South

Amartey previously played for Championship side Birmingham City, Sutton Coldfield Town, Slough Town FC, Hendo, Flackwell Heath, and Braintree.