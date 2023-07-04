Ghanaian forward Francis Amartey joins Scottish side Ayr United F.C.

English-born Ghanaian centre-forward Francis Amartey has officially signed a one-year contract with Scottish Championship club Ayr United F.C.

The agreement includes the option for a contract extension at the end of the 2023/24 season, securing his services for an additional year.

Amartey, a talented attacking player, arrives at Somerset Park as a free agent following his departure from Aldershot Town, an English National League team, last season.

His arrival at Ayr United is seen as a significant boost for manager Lee Bullen, who will rely on Amartey's contributions in the upcoming league campaign.

Although born and raised in London, Amartey has Ghanaian heritage, making him eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage.

Despite his youth career at Birmingham City U21, he has yet to earn a cap for the England national team, leaving the door open for a potential international career with Ghana.

Ayr United fans will eagerly anticipate Amartey's performances, hoping he can make a significant impact on the team's success in the coming season.

With his skills and potential, Amartey has the opportunity to become a key figure at Somerset Park and showcase his talent on the Scottish football stage.