Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu picks injury in Anderlecht's 1-0 defeat to Genk in Belgian Cup

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu sustained an injury in Anderlecht's 1-0 defeat to Genk in the Belgian Cup round of 16 on Wednesday.

Amuzu was substituted in the 73rd minute as he was unable to continue with the game after the injury.

According to reports, he had an apparent muscular injury following contact with Patrik Hrosovsky.

He received treatment from the RSCA medical staff but this did not allow him to return to the field.

Amuzu was replaced by Anouar Ait El Hadj.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo more examination to determine the extent of the injury.

In that game, Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scored the only goal of the game to help Genk progress to the next round of the Belgian Cup.