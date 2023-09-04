Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu scores as Anderlecht and Genk battle to a draw

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu showcased his scoring prowess for Anderlecht in a thrilling encounter against KRC Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, resulting in a well-fought draw.

Amuzu entered the match as a substitute for Anderlecht in the 70th minute, and he quickly made his presence felt on the field.

The 24-year-old forward wasted no time and scored just a minute after coming on, opening the scoring for Anderlecht in what proved to be a highly competitive game on Sunday.

Initially, Anderlecht appeared to have secured a crucial away victory, but Nigerian international Toluwalase Arokodare had other plans. Arokodare found the net in the additional minutes of the game, ensuring that Genk earned a valuable point.

Ghanaian compatriots Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Baah Bonsu featured for Genk in this tightly contested match. Paintsil started and contributed for 82 minutes, while Baah Bonsu's involvement was cut short after just 15 minutes due to a red card.

The goal was Amuzu's second of the new season.