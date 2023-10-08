Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu scores in Anderlecht's victory over KV Mechelen

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu showcased his skills with a remarkable goal during Anderlecht's 3-1 triumph against KV Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Amuzu, who had missed the previous game due to a hip injury, made a significant impact when he came on as a substitute in the 80th minute, sealing the win for his team with the third goal.

Anderlecht took the lead in the 14th minute when Mario Stroeykens scored from the centre of the box, assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

In the 60th minute, Kasper Dolberg extended their lead with a right-footed shot from close range, courtesy of a cross from Ludwig Augustinsson.

KV Mechelen managed to pull one back in the 73rd minute when Nikola Storm scored with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box during a fast break.

However, Anderlecht had the last word as Amuzu sealed the victory with an impressive right-footed shot from over 35 yards to the high centre of the goal. The goal was Amuzu's third of the campaign.