Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu scores to inspire Anderlecht to victory

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu put up an excellent performance for Anderlecht on Sunday as they secured a fourth consecutive win in the Belgium Pro League.

Amuzu climbed off the bench to score the winning goal for RSC Anderlecht at home against Sporting Charleroi.

His goal helped the Violet and Whites team defeat their opponents 2-1 and move to the top of the league standings after five games with 12 points.

With a strike in the 33rd minute, Theo Leoni gave the hosts a 1-0 lead and the game's lone goal through the first 45 minutes.

About fifteen minutes before the end of the game, Stelious Andreou scored the equalizer for the visiting team with a very deft finish to get the score even.

Amuzu scored the winning goal for RSC Anderlecht just two minutes after the equalizer, giving them all three points for the day.

In five games this year in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, the 24-year-old Ghanaian attacker has now opened his account and is aiming to get more to his name.