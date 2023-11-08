Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu sidelined due to Adductor injury

Injury concerns continue for Francis Amuzu as the speedy winger was noticeably absent from the squad during last Tuesday's cup match.

The reason for his absence was a recurring adductor strain, which has necessitated a period of rest for the talented lateral player.

Brian Riemer, the team's coach, decided to keep Amuzu on the bench for the entire game against OHL, a prudent choice given the favourable scoring pattern against Leuven, which rendered his introduction unnecessary.

This isn't the first time this season that Amuzu has been sidelined due to physical issues, as he previously battled hamstring problems. Despite these setbacks, the forward has managed to make an impact, tallying three goals in 11 appearances in the Belgian league.

Amuzu's absence due to injury is a cause for concern, but his goal-scoring contributions when fit highlight his importance to the team.

Fans will be hoping for a swift recovery, as the squad looks to maintain its competitive edge in the Belgian league.