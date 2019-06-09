Ghanaian forward Francis Atuahene scores stunner on MLS debut as FC Dallas draw at San Jose

Ghanaian attacker Francis Atuahene produced a stunning goal on his Major League Soccer debut to help FC Dallas avoid defeat at San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Atuahene, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday, scored in the thrilling encounter which ended 2-2 at the Avaya Stadium.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead going into halftime but San Jose responded with two goals in the second half to take control of the scoreline.

With San Jose in control, Dallas coach Gonzalez brought on Francis Atuahene for his MLS debut in the 64th minute.

Not even a minute into his debut, Atuahene found space on the right side of the 16-yard box, cut inside, and delivered an outside-of-the-boot curler that nestled into the back-left corner of the net. The match was tied, and momentum shifted into Dallas’ favour but they could not take full advantage of to secure maximum points.

Atuahene, the fourth overall pick of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, was making his league debut after a season-long loan with OKC Energy FC last year.