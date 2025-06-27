Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh extends contract at FK Sarajevo

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh has inked a new deal at FK Sarajevo to extend his stay at the club until 2027.

The pacy winger put pen to paper after reaching an agreement with the Bosnia Herzegovina Cup winners.

The former BA United player joined Sarajevo in 2023 and has since been a key figure at the club, helping them to win the Bosnian Cup last season.

His performances saw him extend his contract for the second time after just two seasons in Bosnia.

"Sarajevo Football Club informs the public that an agreement has been reached with Francis Kyeremeh to extend his contract until the summer of 2027, with improved contract terms," wrote the club confirming his new deal.

"After the previously activated clause that extended the contract until the end of the 2025/26 season, the Club and one of the regular first-team players have reached a new agreement that confirms their mutual commitment and ambitions for the future. We look forward to Francis wearing the burgundy jersey in the coming seasons and being part of our fight for the highest goals."

Last season, Kyeremeh scored four goals and added two assists in 30 matches for Sarajevo in the league.