Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh makes 100th appearance for FK Zalgiris Vilnius

Ghanaian forward FK Zalgiris Vilnius presented Francis Kyeremeh with a personalised jersey to commemorate his 100th appearance for the Lithuanian club.

Kyermeh was given a jersey with the number 100 on the back after playing his 100th match for the club in Sunday's 2-1 win over Hegelmann.

The victory also moved Zalgiris closer to the Lithuanian title.

Kyeremeh moved to the club in 2020 on a free transfer from Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv. And he has gone on to become a key figure for Zalgiris, playing in a variety of attacking roles due to his versatility.

The 25-year-old has 20 goals and 14 assists.