Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh scores for Zilgiris Vilnius in Europa Conference League

Ghanaian winger Francis Kyeremeh scored his first goal in the Group stage of the UEFA Conference League for Zilgiris Vilnius as they suffered defeat to Slovan Bratislava.

The 25-yerar-old got the consolation for the hosts in the second half after smashing home from a Renan assist.

The Lithuanian champions went down to two quick goals in the first half from Aleksandar Cavric.

However, the in-form Ghanaian pulled one back as Zalgiris ended their European campaign with defeat.

The defeat leaves Zalgiris at the foot of the table after six games in Group H.

Meanwhile, the forward whose contract expires in December has been in sensational form for the A Lyga outfit.

He contributed 15 goals in the Lithuanian league this season, scoring 7 and providing eight assists.