Ghanaian forward Fredrick Yamoah nets hat-trick in HB Koge's big win in Denmark

Former Inter Allies winger Fredrick Yamoah scored a brace as HB Koge thumped Toreby-Grænge Boldklub in the Danish DBU Pokalen.

Yamoah scored the first of his three goals in the second minute before adding his second in the 22nd minute as Koge thrashed TGB 9-0.

The 21-year old completed his hat-trick with eleven minutes to end the first half.

Yamoah bagged his first professional hat trick and Koge qualified to the next stage of the Danish DBU Pokalen on Wednesday evening.

The forward played the entire duration of the match at the TGB´s anlæg where he grabbed a hat trick and registered one assist.