Ghanaian forward Gabriel Kyeremateng joins Belgian side S.K. Beveren

Belgian side S.K. Beveren have announced the signing of German-born Ghanaian forward Gabriel Kyeremateng, as their latest addition to the team.

The 24-year-old has penned a three-year contract with an option for an additional year at the Freethiel, solidifying his commitment to the club.

Having begun his football journey in his hometown at Eintracht Dortmund, Kyeremateng later joined the youth academy of Borussia Dortmund in 2007.

After progressing through the club's youth ranks, he moved to England in the summer of 2018 to join Stoke City's U21 team. In October 2020, he ventured to Switzerland, where he joined FC Thun, a club competing in the Challenger League, Switzerland's second-highest division.

During his time at FC Thun, Kyeremateng quickly established himself as a key player. In an impressive three-season spell, he featured in 103 matches, leaving a lasting impact on the pitch.

His standout performance came in the 2022-2023 season, where he netted an impressive tally of 16 goals and provided 6 assists.

Expressing his excitement about the new signing, Beveren's Sporting Director, Tom Van den Abbeele, highlighted Gabriel Kyeremateng's recent success at FC Thun in Switzerland. Van den Abbeele emphasized Kyeremateng's background, being trained at Borussia Dortmund's youth academy, and the intriguing combination of his Ghanaian roots with the work ethic and precision often associated with German players.

Van den Abbeele stated, "Gabriel comes from FC Thun in Switzerland, where he has been active and in good form for the past three seasons. The combination of Ghanaian explosive DNA with the work ethic and 'Gründlichkeit' that we can expect from a German seems to be a good mix to strengthen our offensive compartment."

CEO Antoine Gobin expressed his delight in acquiring Gabriel Kyeremateng, highlighting the club's objective of playing attractive, offensive football that excites fans. Gobin noted Kyeremateng's proven track record as a top goalscorer in Switzerland, recognizing his potential to make a significant impact in KSK Beveren's offensive line for the upcoming seasons.

Gobin shared, "Gabriel for us is one of those players that will be a key part of our offensive striker force for the next few seasons. He proved himself as a top goalscorer in Switzerland, and the qualities that we believe can do the same for our club today and in the years to come."