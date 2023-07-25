Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah returns to Gudja United in Malta

Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah has returned to Maltese club Gudja United, marking his second stint with the team after spending last season with Hibernians FC.

The 27-year-old player first joined Malta's football scene in the summer of 2016 when he signed with Pieta' Hotspurs. After three years with the Hotspurs, Mensah moved to Gudja United in 2019, where he spent another fruitful three years.

During his previous tenure with Gudja United, Mensah played a pivotal role in the team's success, helping them secure an unexpected place in the Top Six, defying all expectations. His skill and contribution on the field proved instrumental in the club's achievements.

After a brief stint with Hibernians FC, Mensah has decided to return to Gudja United, where he aims to bring his wealth of experience to bear once again, assisting the team in their quest for success.