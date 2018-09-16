Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah scores to give Pieta first point of the season in Malta

Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah scored a late goal to hand Pieta Hotspurs their first point of the season in Malta Premier League in a 2-2 draw against Qormi.

On 30 minutes Qormi broke the deadlock but the lead was cancelled five minutes to halftime.

Eight minutes into the second half Qormi were back in front with a great goal.

But Pieta pushed everything forward in search fo the equaliser and on 89 minutes their pressure yielded the desired effect as Ramon Zammit's side obtained the equaliser when Gabriel Mensah received the ball at the edge of the area and with Azzopardi charging out of position slotted home with a low drive.