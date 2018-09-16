GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah scores to give Pieta first point of the season in Malta

Published on: 16 September 2018
Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah scores to give Pieta first point of the season in Malta

Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah scored a late goal to hand Pieta Hotspurs their first point of the season in Malta Premier League in a 2-2 draw against Qormi. 

On 30 minutes Qormi broke the deadlock but the lead was cancelled five minutes to halftime.

Eight minutes into the second half Qormi were back in front with a great goal.

But Pieta pushed everything forward in search fo the equaliser and on 89 minutes their pressure yielded the desired effect as Ramon Zammit's side obtained the equaliser when Gabriel Mensah received the ball at the edge of the area and with Azzopardi charging out of position slotted home with a low drive.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations