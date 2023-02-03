Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper scores for the second consecutive time in Romania

Italy-born Ghanaian attacker Godberg Barry Cooper scored for FC Chindia Târgoviște for the second time in the running when they beat FC UTA Arad in the Romanian Liga on Friday.

The 25-year-old has begun the new year on a red-hot form as he has scored twice in the three matches since the beginning of 2023 with Chindia unbeaten in the process.

He scored on the goals to ensure Chindia claimed a 2-1 victory at the Stadionul Ilie Oana in Ploiesti.

Barry Cooper scored the opening goal of the round 24 fixture to put Chindia ahead as early as the 9th minute after he was assisted by Cristian Negut.

The bulky footballer scored again moments later but that goal was chopped off following a VAR review.

UTA Arad drew level in the 32nd minute through Dutch midfielder Desley Ubbink before Negut got the match-winner with nine minutes remaining.

Barry Cooper who has his eyes on a future Ghana national team call-up has three goals in 16 appearances so far in the Romanian top-flight.