Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper shares his delight in making UTA Arad move

Ghanaian attacker Godberg Barry Cooper has expressed his delight in switching camp to the Romanian Super Liga club UTA Arad for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Italian-born forward signed for UTA last month on a one-year contract with an option to extend for another season when it expires in June 2024.

Cooper played for Chindia Târgoviște in the Romanian top division last season, where he scored five goals and provided one assist in 27 appearances.

The lanky footballer moved to Romania in July 2022 after his stint with North Macedonian club Makedonija Gjorce Petrov came to an end.

"I am very happy to be here (UTA Arad). You can't reject such an offer from a big club with big fans like UTA," Cooper told the club's official website during his unveiling.

"I want to thank the club, the coach, the staff, and all the other people who believe in my qualities and capabilities.

"With my new teammates, we are going to have good moments this season." he assured.

During his career, he also played for Aurora Seriante, Scanzorosciate, USD Lavello, and ASD Verdello in Italy.

Clube Condeixa, FC Arouca, SC Espinho, and SC Vianense in Portugal, as well as FC Schaffhausen in Switzerland and FK Kukesi in Albania.

Cooper has already hit the ground running after joining his new teammates to begin pre-season training. He scored in a 4-0 friendly win over lower-tier club CS Socodor a few weeks ago.

The towering footballer is expecting his first invitation to represent Ghana.