Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh not thinking about Black Stars call-up

France-born Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh has revealed that he does not pay much attention to a potential call-up to the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a successful season with Ligue 2 club Caen, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Kyeremeh was a regular contributor for Caen last season, featuring in 38 matches, including 21 starts, in Ligue 2. Despite his consistent performances, he has yet to receive a call-up from the national team.

However, Kyeremeh remains unfazed by the omission and maintains that his focus lies on his club performances. He believes that if he is given the opportunity, he will be ready to represent his country with pride.

"I don't necessarily pay too much attention to it. If they call me, obviously I think I will most certainly answer," Kyeremeh stated.

"It's a pride to play for your country. If they don't call me today, maybe it's not the time or maybe there are better players ahead of me. I’m not in a rush. I try not to think about it too much. I'm already concentrating on the game with SM Caen."

The young forward's primary focus is on continuing to excel at the club level, and he remains committed to giving his best for SM Caen.

Despite his aspirations to represent his country, Kyeremeh understands the importance of patience and believes that the right opportunity will come in due course.