Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh picks up third MOTM award in France

French-born Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh has won his third Ligue 2 man of the match award of the season.

Kyeremeh received the award on Saturday after scoring in the 1-0 victory against Chamois Niort.

The 22-year-old, who has been in good form, was making his 11th appearance and made it count, scoring the game-winning goal.

It was a well-taken goal in first-half added time, with Caen defending tenaciously in the second half to secure three points.

Kyeremh spent last season on loan at FC Annecy, where he impressed, prompting Caen to include him in their plans for this season, and he has performed admirably thus far.

He joined Caen in 2021 and is under contract until June 2025.