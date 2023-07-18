Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh scores twice in Caen's big win

Ghanaian winger Gordson Kyeremeh scored a brace in Caen's big win against AS Verson in a friendly match organized behind closed doors at the Venoix complex, late Friday afternoon.

Kyeremeh who is looking to improve on his scoring with the French Ligue 2 side was named in the starting line up as manager Jean-Marc Furlan set up his team in a 4-1-4-1 formation, a system he would like to continue with in the upcoming season.

He was successful with his strategy as his team emerged 9-1 winners over the amateur side. Kyeremh scored twice as well as Tidiam Gomis. Syam Ben Youssef, Alexandre Mendy, Lamine Sy, Moussa Sylla, and Norman Bassette also scored a goal each to ensure SM Caen got the desired results.

However, it was the Versonnais who opened the scoring at the start of the game, before suffering the law of professionals, who were already leading 5-1 at halftime. Meanwhile, Caen will kick start their official pre-season with a match against Le Havre on Wednesday, July 19 in the Normans trophy.

Kyeremeh who spent a season and a half on loan at Annecy, had a good return to Caen, scoring six goals and giving three assists.

The 23-year-old, was a regular for the Ligue 2 club, appearing in 38 games, including 21 starts.

His current deal with Caen will expire in the summer of 2025. As he prepares for the new season, the right-winger is motivated to make an impact and further his growth as a player in Ligue 2.