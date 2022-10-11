Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh talks about his acrobatic goal in France

Caen's Godson Kyeremeh was the hero last weekend, as his superb acrobatic strike earned them a victory over Chamois Niortais in French Ligue 2.

The Ghanaian forward reacted quickly in the box and produced an incredible finish to secure three points for Caen.

“I did not hesitate, the ball was in the air, it was the scissors that had to be tried and I tried it," said the 22-year-old who was born in France.

Kyeremeh is a midfielder who prefers to play on the wings, but he has been used as a forward this season and has scored three goals in 11 appearances.

"I'm adapting to a job that, basically, isn't my job of choice. It allows me to discover something else. I try to work on my shortcomings, the head game, and the game behind the goal.

"I totally trust the coach," he said. I feel better and better on the pitch.

Kyeremeh who celebrated his goal by somersaulting added "when I feel good, I do it [somersault]".

Kyeremeh was named man of the match for the third time this season.