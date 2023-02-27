Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh nets in third consecutive game for Apollon Limassol in Cyprus

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh continued with his blistering start to life at Apollon Limassol FC as he scored in their home victory in the Cyprus Premier League on Monday.

The 28-year-old found the back of the net for the third time on the bounce to propel a ten-man Apollon side to a 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaca at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi.

Donyoh scored the opening goal of the matchday 25 encounter with a fine goal in the 63rd minute, a few minutes after Apollon had been reduced to ten men following a red card to Moroccan defender Amine Khammas.

AEK restored parity in the 76th minute through Bosnian midfielder Hrvoje Milicevic before Egypt midfielder Amr Warda scored in stoppage time to claim victory for Apollon.

Donyoh joined Apollon in the winter transfer window from Azerbaijani club Neftchi Baku. He has scored three times in four matches so far since arriving in Cyprus.