Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh scores to power Neftci Baku to victory in Europa Conference League

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh scored to inspire Neftçi Baku to secure qualification to the next round of the Uefa Europa Conference League with an impressive victory over Aris.

The Azerbaijanis won 3-0 at home to advance 3-2 on aggregate after losing 2-0 in Cyprus in the first leg.

Donyoh opened the scoring for the team in the 38th minute, and goals from Eddy Pascual and Kenny Saife after the break propelled Neftçi Baku to an emphatic victory.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the 2021 Azerbaijani champions in June this year.

Donyoh, a graduate of the famous Right to Dream Academy, joined from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

He leaves Israel after winning the League title, the Israeli Cup and the Super Cup and was one of the best players for the Ligat Al side.

The former Manchester City player previously played for Djurgadens and Falkenberg in Sweden before spells in Germany with Dynamo Dresden and FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.