Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh set for medical ahead of move to Apollon Limassol

Cypriot giants Apollon Limassol FC have announced the agreement in principle with Neftchi Baku for the acquisition of Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Donyoh who trained at Manchester City during his youth career will sign a contract with Apollon until May 2025 after passing his medical examination.

The 28-year-old started his football career at Right to Dream Academy and at the age of 17, he moved to England to join Manchester City's Elite Development Squad.

Immediately the footballer went on loan to the Swedish club Djurgården IF where he played in 23 matches scoring two goals.

In 2014 and 2015 Godswey again played on loan at Falkenberg also in Sweden, he scored six goals in 31 appearances across the two seasons he spent at the club.

In January 2016 he transferred to Danish Superliga outfit FC Nordsjaelland where he stayed until 2020 where he scored 28 goals in 82 matches.

In the 2020 winter transfer window, after losing his place, he went on loan for six months to Dynamo Dresden in Germany where he played in seven matches.

In the summer of 2020, he moved to Israel where he celebrated two league championships and a super cup with giants Maccabi Haifa.

In 73 appearances he scored 15 goals in Israel before heading to Azerbaijan to sign for Neftchi last summer.

The Ghanaian striker left Azerbaijan with 21 appearances and five goals.

The footballer is expected in Cyprus in the next few days to undergo medical tests and to ratify the agreement.