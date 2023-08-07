Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh strikes twice in Apollon friendly win against Paphos

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh was on target for Apollon Limassol when they beat Paphos FC in their penultimate pre-season friendly ahead of the new season on Sunday.

Donyoh scored both goals as Apollon recorded a 2-1 victory over their Cypriot rivals Paphos at the Alphamega Stadium in Kollosi, Cyprus.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate opened the scoring of the match in the 60th minute after converting a penalty kick.

Donyoh scored again a few minutes later to double advantage for Apollon before Czech defender Josef Kvida got the consolation goal in the 72nd minute.

Ghanaian attacker Patrick Twumasi was introduced in the match in the 82nd minute to make his debut for Paphos, replacing Colombian player Jeisson Palacios.

Apollon will face Italian champions Napoli in their last friendly match four days later before their 2023-24 campaign begins on August 19.

Donyoh joined Apollon during the winter transfer window from Azerbaijani side Neftchi Baku. He managed to score three goals in 13 appearances in the Cypriot championship before the 2022-23 season closed.