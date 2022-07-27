Ghanaian forward Godwin Bentil on target for Niort FC in final pre-season win over Pau

Ghanaian forward Godwin Bentil scored the only goal for Niort in their 1-0 win over Pau in their last pre-season friendly.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring after the quarter hour mark.

The goal by the Ghanaian ended series of defeats and draws for the side in the build-up to the French Lique 2.

Niort had suffered defeats to Guingamp, Angers, Ajaccio and a draw against Lique 1 side Caen prior to the win.

The promising Ghanaian has been hampered by several injuries in recent seasons.

But the forward is fit-again and looks ahead to a fulfilling career this term.

Bentil will no doubt have more of an opportunity to earn his place this season with the Chamois.

Manager Sébastien Desabre knows how to develop young talents and the Ghanaian could have his say and win his place as the number 9 in the team this year.

He previously played for Le Havre.