Ghanaian forward Godwin Bentil seeks Niort redemption after exit of key duo

Ghanaian forward Godwin Kobby Bentil could see his chances improve at French Lique 1 side Niort following the departures of Ibrahim Sissoko and Joseph Mendès.

The 21-year-old will fancy his chances this season with the Chamois due to the exit of the key duo.

The promising Ghanaian has been hampered by several injuries in recent seasons.

But the forward is fit-again and looks ahead to a fulfilling career this term.

Bentil will no doubt have more of an opportunity to earn his place this season with the Chamois.

Manager Sébastien Desabre knows how to develop young talents and the Ghanaian could have his say and win his place as the number 9 in the team this year.

He previously played for Le Havre.