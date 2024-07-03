Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei joins Belgium club Standard Liege

France-born Ghanaian forward, Grejohn Kyei has joined Belgium outfit Standard Liege ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year deal to join Standard Liege from French outfit Clermont Foot.

"Standard de LiÃ¨ge and Grejohn KYEI have reached an agreement: the French striker has just signed a 3-season contract with our club. Our club welcomes Grejohn and wishes the best in our colours," wrote the club, confirming the arrival of the striker.

Kyei started his career in France with Stade Reims before moving to Switzerland to play for Servette FC. In between playing for the two clubs, Kyei spent a season on loan at RC Lens.

He spent the last two seasons with Clermont Foot, where he scored 12 goals in 79 appearances for the club before they suffered demotion to Ligue 2.