Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei picks MoTM award after netting brace against Olympique Lyon

France-born Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei was named man of the match after bagging a brace to propel Clermont Foot victory over Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

The lanky forward scored both goals for Clermont, who came from behind to claim a 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

The victory extends Clermont's unbeaten streak to seven matches, having moved to the top half of the league standings in 8th position, three points behind Lyon.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the opening goal of the match to put Lyon in front in the 22nd minute.

The lead lasted for only three minutes as Kyei got the equalising goal in the 25th minute after converting a penalty kick.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian scored the match-winner in the 65th minute after he scored a magnificent from a cross from Algerian defender Mehdi Zeffane.

Lacazette got an opportunity to level matters for the visitors, but he missed from the spot in stoppage time.

Kyei has scored 9 goals and provided three assists after 34 appearances in the French top-flight this campaign.