Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei relishes loan spell at RC Lens

French born Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei says he enjoyed his loan spell at Ligue 2 side RC Lens last season.

The 23-year old spent the whole of last season with the Blood and Reds from Ligue 1 side Reims, where he scored four goals in 20 appearances.

He helped Lens reach the play-offs but the club failed to gain promotion to the top flight.

"It was a good experience after so many years in Reims. It was almost eight years since I was there. So I was able to discover a new club with a different environment and different supporters," he told FootMercato.

"Being in Ligue 2 and having a stadium with more than 20,000 fans who encourage is strong. Even in Ligue 1, there are clubs that do not have the same capacity.

"Supporters grow from beginning to end. No matter the results, they are there. That's what makes the difference (...) It made me feel good to be on loan to Lens. I went there with the goal of garnering time, find pleasure and see something other than Reims.

"I discovered other ways of working. At first, it went well for me. Then it was complicated in terms of my performance and play time. But I only remember the positive. I knew my loan would last a season. I did not plan to stay a little longer. "

The striker is back at Reims ahead of the start of Ligue 1 next week.