Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei rescues Clermont Foot with late equaliser in Ligue 1 clash

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei emerged as the hero for Clermont Foot, securing a crucial point against Brest in a thrilling French Ligue 1 encounter.

The 27-year-old, coming off the bench in the 66th minute, made an immediate impact by netting the equaliser on Sunday.

The first half at Stade Gabriel-Montpied concluded in a riveting goalless draw, setting the stage for a more exciting second-half. Brest broke the deadlock five minutes into the latter period, with Pierre Lees-Melou connecting from Bradley Locko's pass.

However, Kyei had other plans, ensuring his team salvaged a point on home turf with a well-taken goal in the 69th minute. This crucial contribution showcased Kyei's goal-scoring prowess, with this being his second goal in 17 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

The match saw late drama as Elbasan Rashani and Marco Bizot received red cards in the dying moments, adding intensity to an already gripping encounter.

Despite Kyei's heroics, Clermont Foot remains rooted at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table with 16 points after 21 matches. The team, winless in their last three games, now set their sights on a comeback when they face Rennes on February 18, 2024.