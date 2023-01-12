Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores as Clermont Foot edge nine-man Stade Rennes in Ligue 1

France-born Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei was on target for Clermont Foot when they edged Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Wednesday night.

Kyei scored his third goal of the season to ensure Clermont overcome Rennes with a 2-1 victory at the end of the round 18 encounter.

The 27-year-old received a fine pass from Tunisia midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui leaving him one-on-one with the Rennes goalkeeper. He rounded the goalkeeper to open the scoring of the game in the 31st minute.

Rennes drew level in the 74th minute through Arnaud Kalimuendo's tremendous first-time shot after he was set up by Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Clermont won the match with a very late goal after Johan Gastien pounced on a rebound inside the box to hand all maximum points to the home side.

Rennes finished the match with nine men following the sending off Bourigeaud and Warmed Omari in the 77th and 83rd minutes respectively.

Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu lasted the entire duration of the match for Clermont while winter Kamaldeen Sulemana was an unused substitute Rennes.

Kyei has three goals and an assist after 17 appearances in the Ligue 1 this campaign.