Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores brace in Clermont Foot win over Lyon

Published on: 14 May 2023
Ghanaian international, Grejohn Kyei delivered an impressive performance, scoring a brace to power Clermont Foot to a delightful 2-1 win over Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

Clermont Foot had a difficult start, surrendering a goal after 22 minutes. Amin Sarr's assist set up Alexandre Lacazette who scored to give Lyon the lead.

Clermont Foot, unfazed reacted quickly. Grejohn Kyei converted from the penalty spot three minutes later to get his team back into the game.

In the second half, Kyei scored again in the 64th minute, giving Clermont Foot a 2-1 victory.

Grejohn Kyei now has nine goals and three assists in 34 games in the French Ligue 1 this season, thanks to his goal in the encounter.

Another Ghanaian, Alidu Seidu, played 77 minutes for Clermont Foot.

As a consequence, Clermont Foot is currently three points behind Lyon, sitting eight on the standings with 53 points. They have now won six of their previous seven games and drawn one.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

