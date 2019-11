Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei was on target for Servette FC in their 2-1 win over FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League at the weekend.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 9 minutes before Varol Tasar on 24 minutes.

Ibrahima Indiaye pulled a goal back for the home side in the 66th minutes but that was enough as they suffered the setback.

French-born forward Grejohn Kyei was replaced in the 67th minute by Cespedes.