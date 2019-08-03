Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei set for Stade Reims exit

French born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei is close to leaving Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year old returned from a season long loan French Ligue II side RC Lens, but the striker and Reims are yet to talk about contract extensions.

He has however hinted he might leave his boyhood club for offers elsewhere.

“Today, I still have a one year contract with Reims. We did not talk about extension so we are considering a departure. We will see the best option for me whether here in France or abroad as I will not limit my self,” Kyei told Madeinlens

“I do not really have a preference right now but if I am to move abroad, I prefer it is near France so that I can stay close to my entourage and not in exile too much. There are keys, Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and abroad.”

Kyei had an outstanding campaign with Lens last season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.