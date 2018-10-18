Ghanaian forward Greyjohn Kyei praises exceptional RC Lens supporters

French born Ghanaian attacker Greyjohn Kyei has praised fans of Lens for their tremendous support since he arrived at the club in August.

Kyei joined Lens from top flight side Reims during the summer transfer window.

Despite helping Reims achieve promotion last season, the 23 year old opted to return to Ligue II with Lens insisting the fans of the club provide them with an atmosphere which can be likened to an English club.

“Here in Lens, the fans are always behind us. The atmosphere is exceptional, I often compare it to an English stage. We feel the same warmth, the same fever,”Kyei told LFHF.

“This is also what pushes the players to give the maximum, it is also for that reason that I wanted to come to Lens. This extraordinary audience pushes you to excel at every meeting.”

The on-loan Reims forward, who scored his first and only goal for Lens before the international break just returned from injury and remains positive ahead of Monday's clash against Ajaccio.

Lens are currently second in Ligue II behind Metz by just a single point.