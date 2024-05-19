Ghanaian forward Henry Addo celebrates Israeli title triumph with Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Ghanaian teenager Henry Addo rejoiced in his maiden season achievement as Maccabi Tel-Aviv claimed the Israeli Premier League crown.

The young attacker witnessed his new side cruise to a comfortable 3-0 victory over fierce competitors Hapoel Beer Sheva, thereby establishing an insurmountable eight-point cushion with merely two matches remaining in the season.

Having transferred from Slovakia's MSK Zilina to Maccabi Tel-Aviv in February 2024, Addo signed a 3.5-year contract valued at â‚¬1 million.

Though he hails from Zilina's thriving African youth academy, opportunities for him have been scarce, featuring solely once without registering any offensive statistics.

Nevertheless, Addo's minimal involvement did little to diminish his excitement surrounding the team's outstanding accomplishments.

Maccabi exhibited sheer dominance in the domestic scene, sealing 24 victories, drawing seven encounters, and relinquishing just three losses out of 34 gruelling fixtures.

With the conclusion of this spectacular feat, Maccabi Tel-Aviv prepare themselves for entrance into the UEFA Champions League.