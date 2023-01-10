Ghanaian forward Herbert Ansah scores in Torino win in Italy youth league

Torino U19 forward Herbert Ansah scored his fourth goal of the season in a 3-1 victory over Frosinone on matchday 13 of the Italian Primavera1.

Ansah produced a simple finish after centre-forward Eybi Nije found him with a brilliant pass. He was introduced in the 62nd minute and made great use of the opportunity.

Ansah has taken a long time to find his scoring touch after scoring three goals in his first two games of the season. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined him after match day 6.

Despite missing three games and starting from the bench in subsequent matches, Ansah is Torino's U19 division's second-highest scorer, with the club in second position.

Italian website Mondoprimavera rated Ansah’s performance 6. “He doesn't enter the field with the right competitive malice but then makes up for it by finding the net that closes the games,” posted on the website.

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian youngster Salim Abubakar played 90 minutes for Sassuolo in their goalless draw against Bologna.