Ghanaian forward Herbert Ansah's double secures second spot for Torino in Italian youth league

Ghanaian forward Herbert Ansah was the hero for Torino as he scored twice in their 3-2 comeback win over Empoli, helping his side secure second place in the Italian U-19 league.

Ansah was brought on as a substitute in the 46th minute, replacing central midfielder Marcel Ruszel with Torino trailing 2-0, and he absolutely carried the team to an impressive win.

The 18-year-old immediately injected life into Torino's play, scoring a tap-in goal in the 66th minute after a brilliant cross from the right.

Torino managed to equalise in the 86th minute, courtesy of attacking midfielder Andrea Vaiarelli's free-kick, which eluded the grasp of the Empoli goalkeeper.

In a fortunate turn of events, Ansah found himself in the right place at the right time to score the third that secured the win for Torino.

This victory propelled Torino to the second position in the Primavera 1 table, securing their place in the playoff semi-final where they will face the winner of the playoffs 2 between Fiorentina and Roma.