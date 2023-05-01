Ghanaian forward Hope Avayevu scores brace in North Texas SC's game against Colorado Rapids 2

Ghanaian youngster Hope Avayevu continued his rich run of form in the MLS Next Pro for North Texas SC after scoring a sensational brace in the game against Colorado Rapids 2.

Avayevu opened the scoring from the spot in the first half to give North Texas the lead before netting his second after the break with a beautiful curler.

North Texas SC were reduced to ten men in the second half after Tyshawn Rose was sent off in the 52nd minute.

Colorado mounted a strong fightback just before the hour mark after Blake Malone pulled one back in the 57th minute.

Avayevu was then replaced by Yeicar Perlaza in the 62nd minute and just 60 seconds later, Colorado Rapids pulled parity through Yosuke Hanya.

North Texas collapsed immediately as they conceded again within a minute after Oliver Larraz fired home for Rapids.

Logan Batiste sealed victory for Colorado Rapids with 15 minutes remaining.

Ghana's Avayevu has scored three goals this season