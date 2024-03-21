Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Jabir begins trials at Norwegian club Sogndal Football

Ghanaian teen, Ibrahim Jabir, has started his trials at Norwegian club Sogndal Football.

The 18-year-old forward will spend two weeks at the club, where he will be observed by the technical team of the Division One side.

Jabir, a former Liberty Professionals player, is athletic and has sharp goal-scoring instincts.

He is expected to convince the Norwegian club while on trial as he seeks to begin his career abroad.

Sogndal Football has been home to Ghanaian players in the past, with Isaac Twum and Mahatma Otoo enjoying successful stints at the club.

Jabir could feature for Sogndal in their friendly game against Brann on Sunday, as they continue preparations ahead of the start of the new season on April 1.