Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha debuts for Red Star Belgrade

Forward Ibrahim Mustapha made his first appearance for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian Superliga in a 4-0 win against Radnicki Nis.

The Ghanaian came on as a substitute in the 71st minute for teammate and Countryman Osman Bukari who scored the fourth goal for Red Star in the impressive victory.

After loan spells at Zlatibor, Radnicki Srem in the second tier league, Mustapha spent the second half of last season with Novi Pazar where he helped the struggling club to retain their status in the league.

The 22-year-old was involved in all four friendly matches of Red Star during their pre-season preparation ahead of the league.

Ibrahim Mustapha could be key for manager Dejan Stankovic in their quest to retain the Serbian Superliga title this season.