Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha out for weeks after surgery

Published on: 08 December 2023
Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha is expected to be out of action for several weeks after undergoing a successful surgery.

The 24-year-old sustained an injury while playing for Austrian club LASK Linz in a recent Europa League match against Liverpool, which resulted in a 4-0 loss for his team.

Mustapha entered the game as a substitute but was forced to leave the field 15 minutes later due to the injury. He was replaced by Senegalese international Moussa Kone.

Although the surgery was successful, Mustapha will now have to spend some time on the sidelines recovering.

This setback comes after a disappointing season so far, where he has only managed to score one goal and provide one assist in 20 appearances.

Fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to full fitness and regain his form.

