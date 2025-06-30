Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha reveals injuries forced LASK exit

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha has opened up about the struggles he faced at Austrian club LASK, citing injuries as the main reason behind his decision to return to Serbian football with FK Vojvodina.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Serbian top-flight side after spending the last three seasons in Austria. Currently valued at â‚¬400,000, Mustapha brings solid experience to Vojvodina, having previously featured for Red Star Belgrade and FK Novi Pazar.

Speaking to Footy-Africa, Mustapha reflected on his difficult spell in Austria:

“I spent two and a half years at LASK, but the last one and a half years were very difficult for me. I struggled with injuries and found it hard to stay fit. I usually don’t get injured, so I didn’t know what the problem was at LASK. That’s why I wanted to try somewhere else again.”

The Tamale-born striker said familiarity with Serbian football influenced his decision to return.

“I had different offers, but I chose Serbia because I’ve played here before and I understand the league well. They play direct football, which suits my style, and they really have faith in people of colour too.”

While personal goals remain secondary for Mustapha, he is determined to contribute to the team’s success.

“My goal is to give the team my best. I’m not someone who focuses on individual performance, I just want to help the team in every way I can.”

Mustapha began his European journey in 2019/20, joining Red Star Belgrade from Ghana’s EurAfrica FC.